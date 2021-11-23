Do Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten have a relationship?

Is Amanda Kloots dating Alan Bersten?

Every year, fans of Dancing With The Stars hope for love on the dancefloor.

Amanda Kloots and her pro-partner Alan Bersten are rumored to be dating.

Amanda and Alan have been accused of being romantically involved due to their closeness on the show.

She has, however, debunked the rumors, saying they “share nothing but friendship.”

In an interview with US Magazine, Amanda discussed their relationship in depth.

She not only stated that she and Alan have a “beautiful relationship,” but that they are “best friends.”

“We work through everything together because we know… we have to be together to take this thing home,” she explained.

Amanda and Alan are one of four couples still competing for the title of Dancing with the Stars.

After performing a dedication dance to her late husband, the judges saved the couple in the semi-finale on November 15, 2021.

She told Alan Bersten, the winner of Season 28 and now her dance partner, how important the song is to her and how it was played in the final few minutes before Nick left.

She went on to describe how difficult it was to turn off the machine because all she could do was hold his hand because he was in a coma, saying, “To me, the power of holding someone’s hand is so, there is just nothing like it because you know you have someone who is there for you.”

“All I wanted was for him to know I had him,” she explained.

“I don’t think there could be anything more special or meaningful to me than being able to put a beautiful dance to one of my husband’s songs.”

Let’s do it for everyone who has lost a loved one, as well as Nick.”

When they were both in Bullets Over Broadway, they met.

They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a child in 2019.

“We started out as friends and then fell in love,” she told Closer Weekly.

Nick passed away in the summer of 2020, at the age of 41, from Covid-19 complications.

His wife rushed him to the hospital emergency room, where he succumbed to the virus three months later.

One year later, Kloots remembered his trip to the Los Angeles ER.

“Because of the Covid restrictions, we had no idea which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner.”

We didn’t exchange hugs.

On March 30, 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “We didn’t kiss goodbye.”

Amanda was married to actor David Larsen for six years before meeting Nick.

