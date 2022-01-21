Do Gabi and Falco End Up Together in the ‘Attack on Titan’ Manga?

The members of the 104th Cadet Corps were the focus of Attack on Titan for three seasons, but the anime’s fourth season introduced several new characters.

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice, two Marley Warrior candidates who resemble Eren and Mikasa in many ways, were among them.

That includes their romantic feelings for each other.

In the Attack on Titan manga, do Gabi and Falco ever get together?

[Spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 77 and the manga are included in this article.]

The Sweetest Ship in ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Isn’t What Fans Expected

Gabi and Falco have been through a lot since their first appearance in Attack on Titan.

Eren and the Survey Corps attacked their home, they boarded an airship and ended up as prisoners on Paradis Island, and Falco accidentally drank wine laced with Zeke’s spinal fluid.

The pair were separated at the end of Part 1 of Attack on Titan Season 4, but they were reunited in episode 77.

While hiding from the soldiers and civilians responding to Marley’s invasion, the two had an open conversation that ended with Falco professing his love.

Falco’s declaration of love was, without a doubt, a highlight of the recent episode.

But, with Zeke’s fate riding on whether or not he takes advantage of the wine situation, will he and Gabi ever get a happy ending? Fans can find out in the Attack on Titan manga.

While recording Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ Eren’s voice actor “couldn’t stop crying.”

Those who are rooting for Gabi and Falco can now rejoice.

They’re one of the few characters in the Attack on Titan manga who get a happy ending.

Of course, they’ll have to overcome numerous challenges on their way there.

Zeke does, in fact, transform the military of Paradis Island into Pure Titans.

And Falco is caught in the middle.

But, through a series of unexpected events, he manages to keep his humanity and inherit the Jaw Titan.

Falco isn’t the only one who transforms into a Titan before the manga ends.

Gabi is one of a number of characters who are turned by Mikasa just before he kills Eren and breaks Ymir’s curse.

Fortunately, once the curse is lifted, everything returns to normal.

Nonetheless, it’s a close race.

So Gabi and Falco’s situation isn’t completely hopeless.

But, when…

