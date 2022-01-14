Do Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh Want to Return for a Second Season of ‘Hawkeye’?

Do Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh Want to Return for Season 2 of ‘Hawkeye’?

Hawkeye is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is beloved by fans.

In this series, Jeremy Renner takes up the torch, or bow, as Clint Barton, exploring Hawkeye’s past and everyday life, and co-stars Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh join him for an action-packed adventure that only Marvel can deliver.

As soon as the first season ended, hints and rumors about a Hawkeye Season 2 began to circulate.

Would Renner’s two young co-stars, on the other hand, be up for another round of arrow-slinging, Easter egg-dropping mayhem?

Hawkeye is a Christmas movie set in New York City and stars Jeremy Renner as the titular character.

Hawkeye is his superhero alias.

Fans will get to see more of Clint Barton, his family, and how he deals with the last few years in this installment.

He mourns the loss of Natasha Romanoff, a fellow Avenger and friend.

He also has to deal with hearing loss as a result of his proximity to a few blasts during previous battles.

Pugh, who plays Natasha Belova’s sister, Yelena Belova, joins Renner in the cast.

(Steinfeld previously appeared in 2021’s Black Widow.) She also makes her Marvel debut as Hawkeye superfan Kate Bishop, a talented archer and rich kid.

Before Disney(plus) invests in another installment, the cast must want to be a part of it.

So, what have Pugh and Steinfeld said about the possibility of returning for Season 2 of Hawkeye?

In an interview with Total Film, Steinfeld hinted that Kate Bishop’s story is only “beginning in this show,” adding to the speculation of a future Hawkeye Season 2. Steinfeld also posted on Instagram, expressing her excitement for the season finale and gratitude for her fans’ support.

“Are you ready???” she also said. Was she referring to the previous episode or something else?

Pugh was equally enthused about her Hawkeye appearance.

Pugh expressed her excitement for the final episode on Instagram, writing, “bloody excited.”

And she thanked everyone who continued to watch and enjoy the show, praising the “soft, kind, totally normal, and docile” group of people who shared the spotlight with her in this MCU installment. So it appears she’s up for it.

Renner chimed in as well, expressing his support for Steinfeld and the rest of the cast.

He’s also hinted that he might reprise his role as Clint Barton.

As things stand, the mood is…

