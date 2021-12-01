Do Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa Think the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Contestants Are Expecting “Too Much”?

Do Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa Think the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Contestants Expect “Too Much” From Them?

Coach and manager Jessalynn Siwa encouraged her team to practice onstage before the competition in the 30th episode of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

Jessalynn explained, “We’re the only team singing live.”

“A sound check is required.”

With only 10 minutes to complete the song and dance routine, the girls fall short.

In a confessional, one contestant said, “Something was weird,” while her mother said the team’s “energy was low.”

JoJo Siwa, a choreographer and mentor, looked into whether the girls were choosing not to sing loudly.

During the dress rehearsal, JoJo asked, “What’s going on?”

“Right now, they aren’t paying attention to the game.”

Jessalynn began to single out members of the team, including Kiya, the captain.

“You’re the group’s first member.”

“Never forget,” Jessalynn advised the young actress.

“I just know you can sing better, Kiya,” JoJo continued.

Brooklyn, another singer, had trouble hitting some notes the day before after becoming dizzy.

“I’m not sure if what happened yesterday is in your head, but it’s a new day,” Jessalynn told Brooklyn.

“I get the impression you’re edging your way around a few issues.”

“JoJo and I gave these girls an awesome song, an awesome dance, and a fabulous set,” Jesslaynn confessed in a confessional.

A sound check was required of us.

I’m concerned because we may have set our expectations too high.”

See which contestant wowed Jessalynn and JoJo in the video above!

