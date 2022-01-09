Do Josh and Anna Duggar Have a Covenant Marriage? Josh Duggar’s Trial: Is There a Covenant Marriage Between Josh and Anna Duggar?

Josh Duggar is set to be sentenced on two counts of child pornography.

While the exact length of Josh’s time in prison is unknown, he is expected to spend the next several years in a federal prison.

Regardless, Anna Duggar, his wife, appears to be by his side.

Because of the type of marriage Anna and Josh have, some Duggar family fans believe she hasn’t filed for divorce.

Several members of the Duggar family have covenant marriages, but Josh and Anna don’t appear to be among them.

A covenant marriage is a marriage license with additional conditions that must be met before the couple can marry.

Covenant marriage also restricts the reasons for divorce for a couple.

The couple must attend counseling sessions and sign paperwork outlining their lifelong commitment to each other before getting married.

Covenant marriages are currently recognized by only three states.

One of them is Arkansas, which is where the Duggars live.

People who enter into a covenant marriage can still divorce, according to Legal Zoom.

There are only a few extra steps in the process.

If both spouses go to counseling and stay separated for two years, a covenant marriage can be dissolved.

A spouse can also file to dissolve a covenant marriage if they can demonstrate adultery, physical or sexual abuse, or if one of the partners has been convicted of a felony.

If a partner abandons the marital home and refuses to return, a spouse can file for divorce.

If Anna had a covenant marriage, she could technically use any of the approved reasons to end it.

Josh made a public statement in 2015 admitting to cheating on Anna.

The former reality TV star, who is 33 years old, was also found guilty of two felony charges.

Following a brief engagement, Josh and Anna Duggar married in 2008.

Despite the fact that the couple has openly discussed their “courtship,” Duggar family fans generally agree that they did not actually court prior to their engagement.

Regardless, the couple got engaged in June 2008 and married in September 2008.

Anna’s home state of Florida was chosen for the wedding.

It was also where they got their marriage license.

Covenant marriages are not recognized in Florida.

The couple has a standard marriage license instead.

Even if Josh and Anna had decided against it…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.