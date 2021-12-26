Do Kylie and Kendall Jenner take part in the Kardashian Christmas card?

THE KARDASHIAN Christmas card is a highly anticipated collection of photos that is released every year on Christmas Eve.

Only Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner and the majority of her grandchildren, were featured on the 2021 card.

Kris Jenner’s youngest daughters, Kylie and Kendall, are the result of her relationship with former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

Despite being half-sisters to the Kardashians and Rob, the two are frequently featured in the annual Kardashian Christmas card.

They were, however, absent from the 2021 card.

Kendall appeared in the family card for the first time in 1995, surrounded by her Kardashian and Jenner siblings.

In the late 1990s, shortly after Kylie’s birth, the two sisters appeared in their own personal card.

Caitlyn, Kendall, and Kylie Kardashian all posed in blue jeans and white shirts in the early 2000s.

The Kardashians posed in black and white in 2003, the same year Robert Kardashian passed away.

After the release of their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, five years later, the family was beginning to gain notoriety.

Kylie stood above everyone else on a ladder in their 2008 Christmas card, which featured everyone dressed in red.

When Khloe and Lamar Odom married, the basketball player was the first non-family member to appear in the wedding card.

Mason, his mother, Kourtney, and Scott Disick, as well as the rest of the Kardashians, Jenner sisters, and Lamar, were all featured in the annual card.

David LaChapelle, a well-known photographer, shot their business card in 2013.

The family released an advent calendar-style Christmas card for the month of December in 2017.

Kendall was seen in the pictures.

The sisters’ children, Kylie and Stormi, were featured on the 2018 holiday card.

Since then, neither of the Jenner sisters has appeared in a holiday card.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases around the world, it appears that both Jenner sisters attended their mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Kendall simply captioned a photo of herself in a long, black gown, “Merry Christmas:).”

Kylie Jenner, Khloe’s younger sister, did not post any photos from the party, but her daughter Stormi was seen in some of Khloe’s Instagram posts, leading fans to believe Kylie was there.

On Christmas Eve, she broke her long Instagram silence by sharing the album cover of Kris Jenner’s song, Jingle Bells.

“Merry Christmas Eve,” Kylie captioned her first post since the Astroworld disaster.

