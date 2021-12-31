Do you have any children, Betty White?

Have you had any children, Betty White?

Betty White, an iconic Hollywood legend, died on December 31, 2021, at the age of 91.

The actress from the Golden Girls was only a few weeks away from her 100th birthday, which would have been January 17.

Betty White’s death was announced just a few weeks before the release of her next film.

Betty White: 100 Years Young: A Birthday Celebration was a one-of-a-kind film dedicated to the actress’s 100th birthday.

In 1963, the actress married Allen Ludden, but he died of cancer in 1981.

David, Sarah, and Martha are Betty’s three stepchildren from her third marriage.

