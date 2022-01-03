Do you know if Carole King has a husband?

Carole King, a four-time Grammy Award winner, has been performing professionally since 1958.

We look at the singer’s relationships to see if she is married, despite the fact that she has achieved great success through her musical career.

Carole King has been married four times and is currently unmarried.

Since her fourth husband’s divorce in 1989, the singer has remained silent about any subsequent relationships.

Despite rumors of romance, Carole had a long friendship with musician James Taylor, with whom she collaborated on a number of projects.

Carole King andamp; James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, a documentary about their friendship and musical collaboration, premiered on CNN on January 2nd.

Gerry Goffin, Carole’s songwriting partner, was her first husband.

Between 1959 and 1968, they were married.

Goffin had a daughter with singer Jeanie Reavis in 1964, but he and Carole married after a few years.

Goffin later told Vanity Fair that he “wanted to be a hippie– grew my hair long– and Carolie did it modestly… and then I started taking LSD and mescaline, and Caroline and I began to grow apart because she felt she had to say things herself, she had to be her own lyricist.”

At the age of 75, Goffin died in 2014.

Carole’s second marriage, from 1970 to 1976, was to musician Charles Larkey.

They had previously been a part of a trio called ‘The City.’

Rick Evers, a songwriter, was her third husband from 1977 until his death a year later from a drug overdose.

Carole wrote a song in 2012 about how she was regularly physically abused by Evers.

Rick Sorenson, an Idaho rancher, was her fourth husband.

From 1982 to 1989, they were wed.

Carole is the mother of four sons and daughters.

In the summer of 1959, she became pregnant, prompting her to marry Goffin.

Louise Goffin, King’s first child, was born when she was 18 years old.

Sherry, her second daughter, was born in 1962 to her and Goffin.

Sherry and Louise have both taken up singing.

Louise’s first album, Kid Blue, was released in 1979, and her most recent, Two, was released in 2009.

In the year 2020, a variety of films were released.

Carole and Louise collaborated on the Gilmore Girls theme song, performing a cover of Where You Lead.

Carole and Charles Larkey had two more children, Molly in 1971 and Levi in 1974.

Molly is an artist and writer, and Levi is a…

