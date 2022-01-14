Do you think Julia Fox has a lot of tattoos?

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox enjoyed a PDA-filled night out in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

Fox, 31, wore her massive “cello” tattoos on her back during the outing.

As evidenced by her social media accounts, Fox is no stranger to tattoos.

Aside from the cello tattoo on her lower back, Fox appears to have numerous tattoos on her body.

The ones on her shoulders that say “Sancti Spiritus” are the easiest to spot.

She wears each word of the phrase, which in Latin means “of the saint spiritholy ghost,” on either shoulder.

A tattoo of an “R” on her right hand, a rose on her left forearm, and “Gianna” beneath her left breast are among her other notable tattoos.

“My sweet,” she wrote in an Instagram Story about the tattoo’s meaning.

“You are always on my mind and in my heart.”

RIP, my angel, best friend, and soul mate.

I consider myself fortunate to have known you.”

The couple first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and have since gone on several dates together.

In New York City, West even oversaw a photo shoot of Julia at her favorite restaurant, Carbone, which made headlines.

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote in an interview about their relationship.

It was a Cinderella-like experience.”

Fox was born in Milan, but moved to the United States when he was six years old.

She has worked in a variety of fields over the years, including modeling and acting, as well as designing and creating her own women’s knitwear brand.

After appearing in the last nude issue of Playboy in 2015, she made her feature film debut in the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler.

She has 840 thousand Instagram followers and is estimated to be worth (dollar)30 million.

