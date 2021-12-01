Doctor

Fans in some areas hoping to catch a glimpse of Dr.

The Dr. Oz Show, hosted by Mehmet Oz, is a popular daytime talk show.

The Wizard of Oz Show may be out of luck.

In the midst of Oz’s Republican Senate campaign for the open seat in Pennsylvania,

Pat Toomey, the celebrity heart surgeon, has announced his retirement and will no longer be on television.

The news comes from sources close to the situation, who told TMZ just hours after Oz announced his Senate campaign that The Dr.

The Oz Show will be taken off the airwaves in all of Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg, the state capital.

The series will also be broadcast in cities surrounding Pennsylvania, such as New York City, which is the country’s most populous city.

At least one midwestern city and one television market

The show will be off the air for the duration of Oz’s Senate campaign, if not longer.

TMZ’s sources did not give a specific date for when the show will stop airing in those markets, only that it will happen “shortly.” Broadcasts of the show in other parts of the country will go on as usual, though Oz will be absent while on the campaign trail.

He will be replaced by guest hosts.

The move comes amid Oz’s Senate campaign and is intended to keep things fair and equal for all candidates.

According to a Fox source, the issue boils down to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) equal time doctrine, which mandates that licensed radio and television broadcasters provide balanced air time to any opposing political candidates who request it.

Oz’s show would give him an extra hour of air time each day, and executives were reportedly concerned about giving each candidate equal air time.

Oz is currently campaigning for a Senate seat against seven other Republicans, making it nearly impossible for him to get an hour of air time per day.

“During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions,” Oz wrote in an essay for The Washington Examiner on Tuesday, announcing his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s Senate.

That’s why I’m running for the US Senate: to help fix the problems and heal us,” Oz said, adding that he’s running to “empower you to control your destiny, to reinvigorate our…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

‘Dr. Oz’ Going off the Air While He’s Running for Senate