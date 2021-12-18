Doctor Strange 2 reshoots are now finished, with “more cameos” and characters reportedly being added.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reshoots are now complete, and a new report explains why they were necessary.

The second Doctor Strange film wrapped principal photography a few months ago, but reshoots with the cast were still being scheduled.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went back to add even more cameos and characters after the successful premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and its multiversal shenanigans.

So, if you have a favorite Marvel hero or villain from Sony or Fox films, there’s a chance they’ll show up in Doctor Strange 2.

Reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wrapped this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter, coinciding with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters.

“We’ve also learned that part of the reshoots were prompted by the new Spider-Man film and the Disney(plus) Loki series, both of which deal with the multiverse,” Heat Vision adds.

Many of the surprise cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home were well received by Marvel, which led to the Doctor Strange film following suit.

The reshoots were most likely influenced by the Disney(plus) Loki series, which introduced “variants” from other dimensions.

According to one source, Marvel decided to have “more fun with the multiverse,” resulting in a plethora of possibilities for the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

The Loki Season 1 finale provided the first clear indication that the multiverse had arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home hinted at Mysterio’s origins on another planet, the villain revealed it all to be a hoax.

Jonathan Majors was introduced by Loki as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

The killing of He Who Remains by Sylvie, a variant of Tom Hiddleston’s titular character, splintered the timeline and created multiple new branches.

“No, we still haven’t [completed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness].”

When asked about the Doctor Strange reshoots earlier this month, Marvel executive Victoria Alonso said, “That’s the next one.”

“We’re almost finished with the additional photography.”

Listen, there’s a lot more on the way.

You and I are going to spend the entire year talking.”

