Doctor Who, Eve of the Daleks, BBC1, review: Doctor Who is back at its best, with a sensational performance from Aisling Bea.

Following a disappointing finale last month, this holiday special was a welcome return to form – and proof that the Daleks remain terrifying.

Eve of the Daleks was a fantastic return to form for Doctor Who after last month’s tangled and largely uninspiring finale.

This was the show at its most basic: a clever, straightforward concept, interesting supporting characters, and the Daleks at their most terrifying.

On a zonked-out New Year’s Day while recovering from the Covid-19 you caught over the holidays, this is exactly what you want.

Doctor Who is known for its alien locations and fantastical time travels, but it’s amazing how much fun you can have with the TARDIS in a Manchester self-storage facility.

The Doctor and his companions, as well as Aisling Bea’s long-suffering employee Sarah, Adjani Salmon’s lovesick Nick (both charismatic performances), and a couple of gatling gun-toting Daleks, were trapped in a time loop here.

The twist was that each time they were killed by the Daleks, the time loop reset one minute closer to midnight, when it would finally close.

Time-loop stories aren’t a new concept in science fiction, but they’re still popular for a reason: the theme of déjà vu is universally recognizable, and the format has high stakes and intrigue built in.

Why is this happening? Will they be able to break the time loop this time? What will they do differently this time?

Salmon, the creator and star of BBC Three’s hidden gem Dreaming While Black, was given the role of Nick, an odd guy who stores his ex-girlfriends’ belongings in case they ever want them back, but he was charming enough to sell it.

In the meantime, Bea was fantastic as sardonic Sarah, whose no-nonsense Irish sense of humour was not dissimilar to the semi-autobiographical character she played in Channel 4’s This Way Up.

She was incredible, reminiscent of Catherine Tate’s performance in 2006’s The Runaway Bride, and she, like Tate, would make an excellent future companion.

Some argue that the Daleks have lost their ability to scare in the modern Doctor Who era.

This holiday special proved it.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Doctor Who, Eve of the Daleks, BBC1, review: Back at its best, with a sensational performance from Aisling Bea