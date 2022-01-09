‘Doctor.

Jan Pol has wanted to be a veterinarian since he was a child.

It was equally clear to his son Charles, an executive producer on the Nat Geo Wild program, that the call to serve as a vet was not for him.

This is what Charles had to say about it.

Pol stated that he earned his veterinary degree from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

While anyone could attend college for free, this generous educational system came with a catch.

“If you graduated from high school in the Netherlands, you were eligible to attend college,” he explained.

“There was no tuition; we only had to pay for room and board.”

However, as a result of that system, it became extremely difficult to weed people out of the school.

On my first day, three hundred new vet students were crammed into a classroom designed for one hundred people, sitting more than one to a seat.

More than half of them had left by the end of the second year.

Only two of the dozen friends I began with became regular animal practitioners.”

Charles was asked about everything during a recent Facebook Live event with the show’s fans, from whether Dr.

Brenda had withdrawn from the conversation to answer questions about his expanding family and for pet advice.

One fan asked when he realized he didn’t want to be a veterinarian.

“I knew from a young age that this is a profession that requires a lot of passion,” Charles explained.

“I didn’t share my father’s passion for it, so I knew it wasn’t for me.”

While I enjoy being a part of veterinary medicine, and I enjoy assisting my father and working with animals on a daily basis, I never intended to pursue a career as a veterinarian because I lacked the necessary passion.”

“He had a friend at Nickelodeon and Charles said, ‘If you want to make a reality show, you should make one with my dad,” Pol said in an interview with the Tribune News Service.

He’s a veterinarian, and he’s really good at what he does.

He specializes in large animals.

He’s in the Midwest, where there’s been a lot of…

