Doctors told me I’d never be a mother because I have two uteruses… but then I got pregnant naturally TWICE and gave birth to babies in both.

A WOMAN with two uteruses has revealed how she was able to give birth to two children in the same year.

Caroline used TikTok to share her incredible story, recalling how she was first told something wasn’t “normal” when she went to her first OBGYN appointment at the age of 18.

“At my first OBGYN appointment, when I was 18 years old, she finished the exam and said, ‘Hey – did you know that you have two cervixes?'” she began.

“At the time of my first exam, I was 18 years old and had no idea that wasn’t normal.”

It turns out that things aren’t as they seem.”

Caroline was diagnosed with uterine didelphys, which is the medical term for having two complete uteruses, after undergoing tests.

“My doctor told me that I wouldn’t be able to get pregnant as a result of this,” she added.

Caroline did, however, become naturally pregnant with her daughter Josie 12 years later.

“I had a very normal pregnancy and birth,” she said, “although I did have a C-section after about 12 hours of labor.”

“Fast forward six months, and I was pregnant with our son Brooks for the second time, this time in the other uterus.”

She ended her video by revealing that Brooks was born around three weeks ago, at the age of 33 weeks.

Caroline’s video drew a lot of attention from viewers, who asked her a lot of questions about her daily life.

“I love how curious everyone is!” she replied. “To answer most questions, I have one normal period a month, two ovariesfallopian tubes, and both were born via c-section!”

“I’m really curious to know how your doctor decided more uterusesless pregnancy…?” another person inquired.

Caroline responded, “Hahah.”

She had a bad attitude.

I guess there’s less room for a baby to grow and a higher risk of miscarriagepreterminfertility” because there are two.

