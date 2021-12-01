Does Diana Remind Tariq of Tasha in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost has begun, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) has a lot on his plate.

His college life is about to collide with his life on the streets.

He’s also in a love triangle with Lauren (Paige Hurd) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) while attempting to work with Effie (Alix Lapri).

Diana appears to be a season-long surprise.

After all, she might remind Tariq of his mother.

Courtney A Kemp chose Tariq as the show’s focus for one reason in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana was suffocated and dismissed by her mother Monet (Mary J Blige) during the first season of Ghost.

This season, however, she’ll begin to branch out on her own.

“She desires to pursue her own interests.

Tonodeo told ABC Audio, “She wants to go to school.”

“‘No, this is what you need to do,’ her mother says.

I’m teaching you how to play the game so you can take over.’ She definitely grows closer to Tyriq, but that’s a little tricky because we’re a family, and we don’t let just anyone in.

So I think you’ll be able to see how close we let him in and how close Diana gets to him.”

Fans think Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana is rebelling against Monet, tired of her mother’s stranglehold on her life.

We saw her approach Effie for mentorship in episode 202.

Diana has always wanted to go to college, as her fans know.

Monet, on the other hand, has been adamant about staying by her side to help run the family business.

Diana may now begin attending classes and juggling the business behind Monet’s back, thanks to Effie’s guidance.

There’s still a lot of resentment between Tariq and Diana.

Though the college student appears to be more focused on Lauren, he and Diana have an undeniable bond.

In fact, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said in a recent Instagram Live that Diana reminds Tariq of his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton).

Tasha is currently under witness protection, and Tariq is missing her…

