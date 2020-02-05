Does Flattery Really Get You Everywhere? Ask The Conners’ Aunt Jackie…

The Conners and Jackie are getting a dose of enthusiasm when Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines guest stars as Dawn, a new friend of Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf). But is Dawn, a restaurant supplier, only after one thing from Jackie? In the exclusive sneak peek of “Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub” above, Dawn seems to be making some moves on Jackie…

“You need to offer a good steak,” Dawn tells Jackie and Becky (Lecy Goranson).

“We can’t afford a good steak. And I’m not just talking about the customers, I’m talking about the people that own the restaurant,” Becky says.

But that’s where Dawn can—conveniently—help out. A former buyer for a big restaurant chain, Dawn is out on her own with a new venture following an on-the-job groping.

Dawn’s very quick to flatter Jackie and tells her the boots she’s coveting of hers would look great on Jackie’s “cute little figure.”

“I could never pull off boots like that,” Jackie says.

“Oh, you wouldn’t have to. Your boyfriend would pull them off and he wouldn’t stop there,” Dawn tells an increasingly flustered Jackie.

Becky, however, is not buying it nd suspects Dawn is up to something.

Remember when the Roseanne finale rewrote history and made Jackie a lesbian and then the Roseanne revival rewrote the finale? Anyway, good times.

Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is thrilled when Harris (Emma Kenney) gets into Central Illinois State, however Harris might have a better offer waiting. Then, Dan (John Goodman) who finds himself nursing an injury, gets help from Louise (Katey Sagal).

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.