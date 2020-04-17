Does Khloe Kardashian Plan on Having More Kids With Ex Tristan Thompson?

Blurring the boundaries?

On tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to co-parent their daughter True Thompson. For starters, during one FaceTime conversation, the Cleveland Cavaliers player implied that he wanted to have another child with the Good American mogul.

This suggestion came about as the twosome sorted through True’s toys in order to donate the ones she had grown out of.

“If it just so happens, we have another girl, what’s gonna happen? We’ll have to buy it all over again,” Tristan remarked after Khloe suggested donating one toy.

“Who’s having another girl with you,” Khloe said in response.

Although the NBA star remained coy, he double downed and said his daughter “does need a sibling.” Rather than ignore this comment, the mother of one remarked about her plan to freeze her eggs.

“Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” the Revenge Body host responded. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later.”

While Khloe has maintained that she wants to keep a friendly relationship with True’s dad, Tristan seemed somewhat flirtatious in this episode. Not only did he gift Khloe a Dior handbag, but he also surprised them with a visit when he was supposed to be in Ohio.

“He really misses True and he doesn’t really know when he’s going to see her next, ’cause I haven’t given a definitive date as to when True is going to go visit Tristan in Cleveland,” Khloe lamented in a confessional. “I’ve never sent True anywhere before, so that part is scary and overwhelming for me.”

Despite her hesitation, Khloe decided to bring True to Cleveland so that the youngster could spend some time with Tristan. Understandably, their arrival in the Buckeye State was bittersweet for Khloe.

“We haven’t been in Cleveland in months, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” Khloe shared. “I feel really good that I get to make sure all the baby gates are up and baby proof that her crib is at the right adjustment.”

Of course, Khloe just wanted to make sure that True would be comfortable at Tristan’s home, especially since she had grown so much. While organizing True’s things, Khloe and Tristan walked through their daughter’s routine.

Even though Khloe was impressed by Tristan, who was asking “all the right questions,” she tensed after he jokingly suggested that True stay indefinitely in Cleveland.

“I guess you just don’t have to leave,” Tristan remarked. “KoKo Takes Cleveland.”

“When we were together, that would’ve been a great solution,” Khloe responded. “But, you were anti a lot of things then.”

In response, Tristan reminded his ex that it’s “all about growth and development.” Regardless, Khloe still headed back to Los Angeles so that True and Tristan could have “daddy-daughter time.”

“We got through the first trip. Of course, True is going to see Tristan. I will never get in between that,” she concluded. “I’m not very comfortable sending her weekly, I have to see his schedule, I gotta see True’s schedule. I’ll make it work.”

See everything that went down on this week’s episode, including Khloe and Scott Disick‘s epic prank against Kris Jenner, in the recap video above!