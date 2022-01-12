Does Lala Blow Up Scheana and Brock’s Secret Wedding on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

On Vanderpump Rules, did Scheana Shay and Brock Davies secretly marry, or did Lala Kent blow their cover by informing James Kennedy, forcing them to put their relationship on hold?

Davies planned to marry Shay in secret at a beautiful winery during Kennedy and (then) fiancée Raquel Leviss’s engagement party.

Davies thought he and Shay could do something small and intimate with Tom Sandoval officiating because they had previously married.

While Shay was all in, Sandoval expressed reservations about doing it during Kennedy’s big weekend.

Following the signing of their prenuptial agreement, Davies proposed to Shay.

“The only time we have is when we go away this week,” Davies explains to Shay in regards to the wedding date.

While Shay and her mother agree that they can’t take Leviss and Kennedy’s big weekend away, he clarifies that they won’t tell anyone until much later.

He intends to “sneak away in the morning” for their wedding with Shay, her mother, Sandoval, and Ariana Madix.

Return to the celebrations, say nothing, and continue to honor Kennedy and Leviss.

He grins at Shay and says, “We’ll be secretly married.”

“Our little secret won’t be revealed to anyone.”

Shay’s mother points out that Shay and Davies had their marriage license and prenuptial agreement.

Davies tells Shay, “If anyone was going to talk, it was going to be you.”

In a confessional, Shay says, “I don’t see any point in waiting to get married.”

“We know exactly what we’re looking for.”

“Why not do it this weekend?” you might ask.

While Shay and Davies are overjoyed, Sandoval is concerned about officiating the wedding on Kennedy’s big weekend.

As they drive to the location, he tells Madix, “I did bring my officiant license.”

“However, I’m beginning to have second thoughts about the whole thing.”

In a confessional, he explains, “Scheana is one of my oldest friends in LA.”

“I want to make her happy in any way I can.”

And James is one of my best friends.

I don’t want to be the catalyst for James’ defection.

I mean, I don’t want to be the one who blows the fuse.” Indeed, the group of friends had seen Kennedy go off on Davies just days before, despite the fact that he wasn’t drinking and was still exploding on people.

“I just feel like I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Sandoval says.

Sandoval will return later…

