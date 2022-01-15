Does Mandy Moore Choreograph for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Anymore?

Is Mandy Moore Still Choreographing for ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Many Dancing with the Stars fans are familiar with choreographer Samantha Jo “Mandy” Moore.

Her work has appeared in the ABC competition series’ opening numbers.

However, in recent seasons, the top of the show dances have been choreographed by the competition series’ pros.

Many DWTS fans are wondering if Mandy Moore is still working on the show. Here’s what we know.

Moore’s work appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Seasons 3 through 15, in addition to Dancing with the Stars.

The seven-time Emmy nominee and 2017 Emmy Award winner choreographer also worked on versions of the show for the UK, Canada, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.

Moore’s choreography can also be seen in the films Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and La La Land (2016), both starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Her work has also appeared on TV shows such as:

Moore last worked on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, according to her IMDb page.

Moore, on the other hand, is reuniting with her former coworkers to choreograph their performances for the live tour in 2022.

I had a great time today getting ready for the Tour with the @DancingABC family! https:t.coIuUhzKndbU

“Same squad, same year,” a DWTS tour Instagram caption reads.

Moore is featured in the photo collection.

Moore’s return to Dancing with the Stars has sparked excitement among fans on Reddit.

One Reddit user commented, “Such a talented choreographer!”

“Her work on DWTS is something I miss.”

Moore’s absence from Dancing with the Stars is unknown.

However, it’s likely that she left to pursue other endeavors.

Moore started filming Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC in 2020.

Moore is still working on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist today.

The series revolves around Zoey (Jane Levy), who discovers she has the ability to hear people’s thoughts through “heart songs,” which are often interpreted as large group musical numbers.

Moore told Deadline in August 2021, “When you can’t say it, you sing it, and when you can’t sing it, you dance.”

“I adore the fact that Zoey’s is, at its heart, a musical.”

So, because you’re using each of these songs to propel the story forward in… there’s very little or very few instances where the dance is just performative.

Loved being back with the @DancingABC family today getting ready for the Tour! ❤️ https://t.co/IuUhzKndbU — Mandy Moore (@nopenother) December 20, 2021