NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Will Episode 8 Air Tonight?

Following the premiere of episode 6, The Blacklist went on hiatus for a month before returning in January with episode 7.

Fans wonder if they’ll have to wait another six months for new episodes on NBC.

We’ve got everything you need to know about The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8 right here.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that there will be any more lengthy gaps between episodes.

“Dr.” is the eighth episode of Season 9 of The Blacklist.

The episode “Razmik Maier” will air tonight, January.

NBC, 13

“Dr. Strangelove” has a synopsis on IMDb, according to the synopsis.

“The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who might be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate,” according to Razmik Maier.

Red investigates Dembe’s betrayal further.

Ressler is a recovering alcoholic.”

Season 9 Episode 8 of The Blacklist reverts to the show’s regular format, focusing on a Blacklister.

In this instance, Dr.

Razmik Maier (hashtag)168 is a Blacklister.

Before we get into The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8, let’s recap what happened in episodes 6 and 7.

In the sixth episode, “Dr.

“Roberta Sand, Ph.D,” Red discovers that Liz most likely read his letter before passing away.

Dembe had been entrusted with Red’s letter, which he was to deliver to Liz after Red’s death.

Liz, rather than Red, died in the season 8 finale, as fans are aware.

So Red is both angry and perplexed at Dembe.

Red’s true identity — which some believe to be Liz’s mother — was revealed in the letter, and he only wanted Liz to know who he was after he died.

Since episode 7 featured flashbacks to Ressler’s whereabouts during the two years between seasons 8 and 9, tonight’s hour will delve deeper into the letter’s mystery.

“My name is Dr.

“Razmik Maier” will also continue Ressler’s story from the previous episode, “Between Sleep and Awake.”

Ressler was struggling with his grief over Liz’s death an hour before.

As a result, he became addicted to painkillers and resigned from the FBI. At the end of episode 7, Ressler pays a visit to Liz’s grave in the present day, where he tells her about his problems.

