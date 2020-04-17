Does Nikki Bella Favor Brie’s Daughter Birdie Over Her Other Nieces?

Does Nikki Bella have favorites?

In this clip from Thursday’s all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella informs her sister that she’s at the heart of some new family drama. Apparently, their brother JJ Garcia and his wife Lauren believe Nikki favors Birdie Joe Danielson over their own daughters.

“Oh hey, you know what I wanted to tell you?” Daniel Bryan‘s wife spills to her sister at a Downton Abbey themed party. “So, JJ and Lauren were saying that you favor Birdie more, that you love Birdie more.”

This is a bold move on Brie’s part as JJ and Lauren are within earshot of this conversation. Not to mention, Nikki isn’t pleased to hear this update.

“It’s so stupid. I’ll let the haters be for now,” Nikki responds. “I can’t believe I even have to deal with it.”

Unsurprisingly, Brie encourages Nikki to enjoy her evening, but to address the issue with their brother and sister-in-law soon. Yet, Nikki has another plan in mind.

“I almost want to say something in front of everyone like, ‘Oh my god! Did you guys see how cute Birdie was today?'” the former Dancing With the Stars competitor quips.

“Don’t add more fuel to the fire,” her sister warns.

In a confessional, Nikki reveals that it’s “really difficult” for her to hear this family gossip.

“I feel like there’s more to it,” Artem Chigvintsev‘s lady speculates. “I feel like JJ has something that holds him back. It’s almost like he has this chip on his shoulder towards Brie and I. And I feel like it’s not just about these little girls, I mean, it can’t be.”

For this family drama, be sure to watch the clip above.