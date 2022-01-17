Does Tengen Uzui die in the manga ‘Demon Slayer’?

The Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer Season 2 started off lightheartedly, but things have been heating up in recent episodes.

Tengen Uzui and an unexpected antagonist have just been set up in the anime.

Fans may be wondering if Tengen dies in the Demon Slayer manga after the tragic ending of the Mugen Train Arc.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second season of Demon Slayer as well as the manga.]

Tengen Uzui arrived just in time to save Nezuko and Tanjiro from Daki in Episode 7 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc.

Although the Sound Hashira scoffed at the Upper Moon 6’s apparent weakness, he soon realized there was more to that title than he had anticipated.

The Upper Rank Six appears to belong to Daki and her brother, Gyutaro, two demons who operate “as one.”

Gyutaro has already proven to be a formidable foe.

With a fight looming between him and Tengen, fans may be wondering if the Sound Hashira will make it through the second season.

After all, Rengoku died at the end of the Mugen Train Arc, leaving Tanjiro and his friends bereft.

Will Tengen suffer a similar fate at the conclusion of the current arc?

Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, also known as the God of Festivals and Flashiness.

Those who were worried about Tengen Uzui’s fate in Demon Slayer Season 2 can now exhale with relief.

The Sound Hashira survives his battle with the Upper Moon 6 in Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, though he isn’t completely unscathed.

During his fight with Gyutaro, he actually loses an eye and a hand.

Tengen, however, does not complete the Demon Slayer manga, even though he moves past the events of season 2.

The Sound Hashira dies after a time jump.

Because the series doesn’t say how he died, it’s safe to assume it was due to natural causes.

It’s certainly preferable to succumbing to a demon’s wrath.

While anime-only fans will undoubtedly rejoice that Tengen Uzui makes it through the Entertainment District Arc, it’s worth noting that…

