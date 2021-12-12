Does Tisa Quit Working for Tammy Slaton on ‘1000-Lb Sisters’?

Is Tisa Quitting Tammy Slaton’s ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Job?

On 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton are finally getting help.

Tammy finally agreed to hire an in-home nurse after refusing for the first two seasons of the TLC show.

Tisa has been trying to get Tammy to exercise and stop throwing temper tantrums since she arrived.

Tammy, on the other hand, has been a skeptic.

Fans are now noticing signs that Tisa may be stepping down from her position.

It was clear from the start that Tisa would have a difficult time working with Tammy.

Tisa tried to persuade Tammy to take a walk to the mailbox in the first few days.

During an episode, Tisa asked Tammy, “What are we going to do today?”

“It’s a beautiful day outside today.”

Let’s take a look at that walk.”

Tammy replied, “You’re insane.”

“Today, my goal is to try to get her out of that wheelchair and walk to that mailbox,” Tisa told the cameras.

“I’d like her to give it her best shot.”

But I believe she’s reached a point where she’s simply scared, and possibly embarrassed if she gets tired.

However, it is critical for her to maintain some level of mobility.”

Tisa even made an attempt to motivate and encourage Tammy.

“If you don’t think you can do it, I believe you can, and I know you can,” Tisa tried to reassure Tammy.

“What do you think you’ll do if we go to the pool? You’ll have to get out and walk.”

We might as well start getting ready for that walk right now.”

Her kind words, however, infuriated Tammy even more.

‘I’m not feeling well,’ Tammy admitted to the cameras.

“Don’t even try anymore.”

My response was given to you.

Don’t make a big deal about it.

That’ll make me shut down even more.”

Tisa’s struggles with Tammy appear to be far from over in the preview for next week’s episode.

Fans are now concerned that Tisa will resign.

On Reddit, someone wrote, “It seems like she’s had enough of Tammy in the preview for next week.”

“Everyone has a breaking point, and it appears that she’s on the verge of reaching hers.”

Tammy is abusive to everyone around her (and yes, they are abusive to her at times).

She said F the pool despite the fact that she was the one who had been begging to go to the pool…?? Just because she didn’t want…

