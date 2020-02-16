Dog has impressive beard that most fully-grown men would be jealous of 

A well-groomed dog has an impressive beard that most fully-grown men would be jealous of – and he flaunts his gruff look on Instagram.

Nuts the Belgian Griffon, from Moscow, has won a dedicated fan base for his unique look, which his owner Tatiana Kovalenok said doesn’t require any ‘special treatment’.

Tatiana said three-year-old Nuts’ thick, full-grown beard became ‘became noticeable at eight months’, but she ‘never actually paid attention to it until I started receiving comments from my followers on Instagram’.

She told Dodo: ‘Almost every day when we walk, we get reactions from random people regarding his appearance and his beard.

‘Kids usually say that he’s a “funny dog” or “looks like a grandpa”. Older people always mention him as a stylish dog, saying something like, “Look at the beard he has”.

‘Some people call him hipster or even Chewbacca.’

Tatiana shares Nuts’ adventures on Instagram, where she posts photographs of the stylish pup out and about – much to the delight of his followers.

‘I never actually paid attention to his beard. I would even ask my groomer to make his beard it a little shorter because he looked too old to me’, she explained.

‘One day I decided not to touch the beard and posted the photo after grooming to Instagram and I started to receive a lot of comments from my followers about the beard being so big.

‘We don’t do any special treatment for the beard, we just wash it when Nuts takes a shower. It grows by itself and the hair is so smooth we don’t even have to comb it and it never tangled.

‘Many people say that Nuts is very trendy as it’s very popular nowadays for men to wear thick beards.’

Nuts is a Belgian Griffon – similar to the Brussels Griffon – a breed who typically have more fur on their faces than the rest of their bodies.

But despite his gruff exterior, Tatiana said Nuts is a softy at heart.

She added: ‘Nuts is a well-tempered dog. He is kind, as a matter of fact, he doesn’t even bite.

‘He is an overly attached dog, that’s his main trait. He always has to be near me. If I watch a movie he just has to jump on my lap, he follows me everywhere.’