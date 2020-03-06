Dog that looks like a cuddly teddy bear and wins the internet with his big snout and fluffy cheeks 

An adorable Chow Chow dog has become famous on the internet thanks to his striking resemblance to a huge teddy bear.

Chowder, six, from the Philippines, is a cute and ‘very lazy’ Chow Chow who has gained thousands of followers on social media thanks to his big snout and round chubby face, which make him look like a 20kg teddy bear.

Owner Bernice Lozano, says Chowder attracts everyone’s attention when he visits the shopping mall thanks to his adorable features.

Bernice said: ‘He just really has bear-like features. A big part of it is how he is groomed, but other than that it’s also the colour of his fur and the shape of his round snout.

Chowder is one very popular pooch on Instagram, where he counts more than 427,000 followers.

And he also steals heart in real life, whenever Bernice takes him out.

‘The most common line we hear from people when they meet Chowder is “Oh my God he looks like a teddy bear”.’

The stunner has strangers stopping Bernice wherever she goes to gush over his features.

‘Whenever we’re in the mall, everyone stops to look at him because he’s just so adorable and they take photos or videos of him.’

Bernice also said that Chowder is not a particularly active dog, and likes to eat and relax all day long.

Bernice said: ‘He is a very lazy dog, he just loves to eat and lounge around the house all day.

But like any dog, Chowder also enjoys walks and playtime, and even has a favourite game.

‘However, he does love to go to the mall or outside the house to walk around.

‘His favourite food is definitely chicken breast, and his favourite game hide-and-seek with his humans.’