Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Beth Chapman Would “Approve” of New Fiancée

Dog the Bounty Hunter is shedding some light into his new romance.

Just days after E! News confirmed the reality star was engaged to Francie Frane, fans are learning more about how this relationship came about.

“For a living, she’s a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her,” Dog shared on TMZ Live. “With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.”

Dog is the first to admit that he cried “every single day” both before and after Beth was sick with cancer.

But with a supportive new partner, he’s slowly been able to heal and feel himself again.

“I am a fixer. I have to catch bad guys. I got to be at the top of my game. I can’t feel sorry for myself or guilty,” he explained. “I got to go out there and make a difference. That’s what I do for a living so I’ve got to man up. She helps me do that.”

Dog assured loyal fans that everyone in his family supports his new romance. As for what Beth would think about Francie, Dog has some thoughts.

“As far as my gene pool, I think she would approve. I didn’t have ranchers in my gene pool. I don’t know if Beth even knows. She’s kicking around with the angels,” he shared. “She’s all happy. I don’t know if she knows.”

Close to 10 months ago, Beth passed away after battling throat cancer. She was 51.

“No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God,” the family’s agent previously shared in a statement.

The couple rose to fame when they appeared on their A&E show Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons until 2012. They also appeared on WGN’s Dog’s Most Wanted.