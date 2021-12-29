Dogs cause over £400 in damage to people’s homes, according to a new survey.

Dogs cause over £400 worth of damage to people’s homes, according to a new study.

OWNING a dog entails teaching it new tricks all of the time.

However, more than four out of ten dog owners’struggled’ to care for their pet as a puppy, with 17% believing it was more difficult than raising a BABY.

According to a survey of 2,000 dog owners, 30% believe the first two years are the most difficult, with 23% admitting they had “no idea” how much work goes into training a puppy.

As a result of their disobedient pet, 21% of owners were left with ruined carpets, while one in every four had to say goodbye to chewed slippers.

The most difficult things to train a new puppy on were toilet training, not chewing the furniture, and listening to commands like ‘SIT.’

After bringing a puppy home, owners spend an average of 21 hours per month – or 43 minutes per day – on training.

However, it takes an average of six months of training to master the fundamentals.

The figures come from a study by Bought By Many, a pet health and insurance company, which found an 87 percent increase in behavioural issues between 2019 and 2021.

According to the data, owners of puppies under the age of one are 62% more likely to file a claim for a behavioural problem than those with dogs between the ages of one and two.

After the dog reaches the age of three, the number of claims continues to decline.

“It’s well-known that puppy training takes time and a lot of personal effort, but that doesn’t prepare owners for how overwhelming it can be,” Sarah James, a vet nurse at Bought By Many, said.

“With a puppy, the first few nights can be sleepless and messy, and the first year can be difficult.

However, there is some good news: owners aren’t alone.

“Toilet accidents and chewing are all part of the puppy stage, and more difficult issues like separation anxiety can be managed with time and patience – and, on occasion, professional help from veterinarians and trained behaviorists.”

“While Lockdown provided thousands of owners with the opportunity to welcome a dog into their homes, working from home can have its own set of challenges, and dog behaviorists and trainers across the country will be adapting their training courses to help owners cope with the ‘new normal.'”

According to the study, 78 percent of owners who picked up their pups during lockdown believed they would have more time on their hands for…

