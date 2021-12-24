Doja Cat Says She Turned Down Billie Eilish’s Offer to Work on This One Song

Doja Cat and Billie Eilish are two of the most well-known musicians today.

They’ve both had a lot of success and won a lot of awards in recent years, but did you know they almost collaborated on one of Eilish’s first hit songs? Here’s why Doja Cat said she turned down the offer to work on “Bellyache.”

The song “Bellyache” is from Eilish’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, which was released in 2017.

The singer is said to have committed a robbery and killed her friends in the song’s lyrics.

The track was “inspired by [Eilish’s] childhood guilt (including crippling stomach pains) after stealing toys from friends,” according to NME.

Doja Cat and Eilish used to listen to each other’s music when they were younger.

Doja Cat was approached by Eilish to collaborate on “Bellyache,” but she declined.

“I thought it was adorable at the time.”

In a December interview, Doja Cat said of the song, “I loved it.”

Rolling Stone interview from 2021.

However, she turned down Eilish’s offer due to “writer’s block” at the time.

She explained, “I just couldn’t think of anything to write.”

“It was one of those moments when I couldn’t think of anything to write about.”

Doja Cat claims she has no regrets about passing on Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache,” despite the fact that it is one of the songs that launched Eilish’s career and propelled her to stardom.

The “Say So” singer stated that her happiness is unaffected by Eilish’s success.

“I recall thinking to myself, ‘Good for her,’ when I saw that song go viral.

“That’s fantastic,” Doja Cat exclaimed.

She insists that the song isn’t right for her.

“However, I don’t believe the song was written for me.”

It was difficult to write to.”

Doja Cat’s song choices are influenced by a variety of factors, including writer’s block, as she experienced with Billie Eilish’s “Bellyache.”

According to Complex, the singer claims that the process of making music hasn’t been “fun” for about five years for the “Kiss Me More” rapper.

“And I don’t mean just make music for the sake of making music; I mean just have fun and jam and make some s***.”

“It feels like I haven’t done that in about five years,” Doja Cat said.

She described how her creative work now includes a lot of aspects that she doesn’t particularly enjoy.

