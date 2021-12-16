Why is Doja Cat not performing at Jingle Ball 2021?

Why will Doja Cat be absent from Jingle Ball 2021?

On December 10th, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 tour began at Madison Square Garden.

Doja Cat has since dropped out of the tour, leaving a total of ten performers.

On the first day of the Jingle Ball 2021 tour, Doja Cat announced on Instagram that she would have to cancel the iHeartRadio holiday tour.

“A few members of my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are currently under quarantine,” the 26-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

Two days later, on December 12, 2021, the singer revealed that she, too, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m sorry to share that I recently tested positive as well, and will no longer be able to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she wrote.

She expects to be able to attend the shows in “Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Miami” in the coming weeks, according to her.

“I’m fine and looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible!” the singer wrote.

She said there are “some really great lineups” on the rest of the Jingle Ball Tour, and she wishes she could be there.

On the multi-city tour, The Jingle Ball will feature ten artists.

The following are just a few of the performers:

After members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID over the weekend, Lil Nas X and Coldplay were forced to withdraw from Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball in London in 2021.

“Of course, everyone at Capital is devastated,” the UK radio station stated in response to the news.

As a result of the cancellations, British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan have joined the cast of the show.

Justin Bieber also performed at the concert over the weekend.

