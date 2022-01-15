‘(dollar)1 million in jewelry’ was stolen from Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s LA mansion by burglars.

‘(dollar)1 million in jewelry’ has been stolen from Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s LA mansion by burglars.

On January 3rd, their home was burgled.

Lori, 57, and Mossimo, 58, own the mansion, according to TMZ, and the burglars made off with (dollar)1 million worth of jewelry.

Lori and Mossimo were not at home at the time of the break-in, according to the outlet, and the theft was discovered by a housekeeper.

The thieves smashed a bedroom window in the LA home, according to authorities.

The robbers were dressed in all black and hid their identities with masks, according to surveillance footage captured by the home’s cameras.

They broke into the mansion and stole the Full House star’s jewelry box, which contained a number of valuable items.

It’s unclear whether the famous couple was singled out or if the break-in was a random act of vandalism.

According to reports, the heist was carried out by a burglary crew from South America.

The group, according to TMZ, travels to America and participates in burglaries before fleeing the country.

Lori’s team also told the outlet that she is “thankful no one was injured” in the incident.

Lori’s Full House co-star Bob Saget died just days before the burglary.

Bob died unexpectedly in a Florida hotel room while on a comedy tour on Sunday at the age of 65.

Bob’s death “put the burglary in perspective,” according to the Hallmark star’s rep.

“She says the most important thing in life is family and love, not material things,” they added.

The actress and her fashion designer husband have increased security at their home as a result of the incident.

For the time being, security has been hired to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lori made a rare public appearance days after the robbery to attend Bob’s funeral on Friday.

John Stamos, Candace Cameron, and Jodie Sweetin were among the other Full House stars in attendance.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom, made a rare public appearance as well.

After serving time in prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal, Lori mourned her former co-star.

Lori and Mossimo paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella, 23, admitted to the University of Southern California on rowing scholarships.

Prosecutors allege that the couple staged photos and created fake resumes in order to get their daughters into USC on the basis of forged athletic credentials.

Despite the fact that neither of their daughters was a rower, the couple attempted to get their daughters into the school as crew athletes.

