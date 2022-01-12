Dollface Season 2 Trailer is Hilarious and NSFW.

Check out the NSFW Dollface Season 2 Trailer.

Jules and her friends attend a sexy dance class, go shopping for sex toys, and more in the new trailer for Dollface’s second season.

Take a look at it here.

Dollface season two isn’t afraid to get a little NSFW.

Hulu released the first trailer for the long-awaited second season, which will premiere in February with new episodes, more than two years after its initial release.

While it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite girl gang, Dollface’s new trailer promises that season two will be just as funny as the first.

The trailer opens with Jules (Kat Dennings) and her gal pals Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) attending a sultry dance class.

“Am I doing this wrong? I feel like Velma looking for her glasses,” Jules says as she struggles to get into the saucy moves.

Season two, according to the streamer’s description, features the ladies “post pandemic, post heartbreak,” and “heading toward turning thirty.”

“Now that she’s reunited with her friends,” the description continues, “Jules must strike a balance between keeping her group together and navigating work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of them.”

Although the new trailer shows Jules hiding from adorable Wes (Matthew Gray Gubler), we’re not sure how she’s doing in the love department.

“Are we actually seeing Jules sexually frustrated?” Stella asks bluntly in response to Jules’ romantic woes.

She responds, “I feel like I’m in eighth grade.”

“Well, I can tell you what I did in eighth grade, and it involved ruining several electric toothbrushes,” Izzy says.

The oversharing doesn’t stop there, as the trailer shows the girls on a special shopping trip for Stella, who requires a new sex toy.

“Is it like shoes? Do you have to walk around the store a little to make sure it’s comfortable?” a perplexed Madison asks.

Watch the full season two trailer above for a taste of the hilarity to come.

Also, scroll through the gallery below for Dollface’s return date and other notable premieres!

