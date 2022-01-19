Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s Half-Century Love Story: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

It’s the best-kept secret she’s ever had.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married for over 50 years, but they’re rarely seen together — and that’s exactly how they like it.

When she moved to Nashville to pursue a music career in 1964, she met her future husband for the first time.

They married within two years of meeting, but as Dolly Parton’s star grew, Dean kept to himself.

Fans began to wonder if the singer’s husband, “Jolene,” even existed.

In October 1978, the Tennessee native told Playboy, “He just doesn’t have any desire to be in show business.”

“He doesn’t want his picture in the newspaper,” says the narrator.

He doesn’t want people to say, ‘That’s Dolly Parton’s husband,’ when he goes to the supermarket.”

Despite growing up in a large family as the fourth of twelve children, the Grammy winner and Dean never had their own children.

Parton, on the other hand, is well-known for her Imagination Library charity, which has distributed over 100 million free books to children since its inception in 1995.

During an October 2017 interview with the Today show, the 9 to 5 actress said, “God has a plan for everything.”

“I believe it was his plan for me not to have children so that everyone else’s children could be mine.”

They’re doing it now.”

According to Parton, she and Dean have managed to have a lot of fun as a couple over the years.

In her 1994 memoir, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, the music superstar wrote, “We take off in our camper or go to our lake house.”

“We might go somewhere for a picnic and then decide to stay overnight.”

Then we’ll check into a motel where you can drive up to your room.”

Dean issued a rare statement about his famous wife in May 2016, when the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

“When I first saw Dolly Parton, my first thought was, ‘I’m going to marry her,'” he said.

“My second thought was, ‘Lord, she’s attractive.’ And that was the beginning of my life.”

“I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for anything on the face of the planet.”

The couple also renewed their vows in honor of the occasion.

