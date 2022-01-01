Dolly Parton stealthily breaks three Guinness World Records

In the most understated way possible, Dolly Parton breaks three Guinness World Records.

In 2021, Dolly Parton won her first Emmy Award and was nominated for her 50th Grammy Award, making it a memorable year for her.

The philanthropist was named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list as well as People’s People of the Year list for being the epitome of a positive influence.

Parton has been in the entertainment business for more than 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

In December, the 75-year-old added three more Guinness World Records to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Parton came from a humble Tennessee upbringing, performing on The Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour in Knoxville and later on The Porter Wagoner Show in the 1960s.

Parton has millions of fans around the world thanks to her beautiful songs and undeniable style.

The singer of “I Will Always Love You” has now been nominated for at least one award from each of the four major American entertainment award organizations.

This includes the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony Awards.

In 2004, the Living Legend Award was presented to Parton by the United States Library of Congress.

Parton told Southern Living that despite her many accomplishments in film, music, and hospitality, she is always pouring herself another cup of ambition.

In the case of the 1980 film 9 to 5, Parton will reunite with co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in a much-anticipated reunion.

Grace and Frankie will return in January for its seventh and final season.

Parton’s first novel, Run, Rose, Run, was co-written with bestselling author James Patterson.

The story is set in Nashville, and it follows a young woman who is desperate to keep a terrible secret hidden while pursuing her dreams of becoming a country music star.

The book and a companion album featuring 12 original Parton songs will be released on March 7, 2022.

Parton also holds three Guinness World Records.

The record industry awarded the “Jolene” singer three certificates in Nashville, according to the New York Post.

Parton now has the most No. 1 singles in history.

The number one singles in the United States.

This is the first hit song for a female artist on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, with 25 total hits.

She also holds the record for the most decades spent on the chart by a female artist, with seven.

With the help of

Parton broke her own record.

Infosurhoy has some entertainment news for you.

Even with acrylic nails, Dolly Parton can pick all day.

This Grammy weekend, the 2019 @RecordingAcademy’s @MusiCares Person of the Year talks style, songwriting, and the feminist legacy of “9 to 5,” which airs on @CBSSunday. pic.twitter.com/aJPDwvqHTe

February 9, 2019 — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil)

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/U7Jdp63TOss?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media;

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy