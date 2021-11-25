Dolly Parton: Checking a Few Outlaw Boxes

Dolly Parton has earned a reputation for being extremely nice and generous over the course of her more than 50 years in the music industry.

She does, however, enjoy a good-natured prank every now and then.

And Parton may be a bit of a country outlaw herself, having been friends with many of the stars who helped pioneer the genre of outlaw country music.

What aspects of her character do you think she embodies?

Outlaw country was popular in the 1960s and 1970s, thanks to country superstars such as Waylon Jennings and “Shotgun Willie” Nelson.

Despite the fact that the artists occasionally broke the law in real life, the term “outlaw country” came to represent a demand for musical freedom as well.

Parton also appears to have a soft spot for outlaw country artists.

Nelson and she have a long friendship, and she wrote a song for Jennings called “Waltz Me to Heaven.”

Furthermore, she once claimed that outlaw legend Johnny Cash set her “hormones raging” when she was younger.

Country stars who went on to act in movies frequently took scripts that followed the outlaw model, according to JSTOR writer Kristin Hunt.

They aren’t villains as characters, but they live on the run from the law, and Hunt noted that Parton did so in 9 to 5, starting as an office outcast and eventually becoming someone who broke the law of not kidnapping your boss.

The leading three characters in the film take matters into their own hands in an illegal manner.

The story looks at how women in the workplace had little to no power and were pushed to extremes in some cases.

However, there’s little doubt that the characters broke the law in order to get their boss’s comeuppance.

Parton, like other outlaw country artists, is known for guarding her creativity and music.

When Elvis Presley asked her to record “I Will Always Love You,” she turned him down because his manager demanded half of the publishing rights.

“I can’t give you half the publishing,” she said on the Living and Learning with Reba McEntire podcast.

That’s something I’m going to leave to my family.”

Despite the fact that she claimed she cried all night because she didn’t get to hear Elvis sing to her…

