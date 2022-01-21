Dolly Parton claims she manages her husband in the same way she manages her business associates.

Dolly Parton claims that she treats her husband in the same way she treats her business partners.

Dolly Parton established a successful relationship and career shortly after moving to Nashville.

Despite the fact that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, maintains a professional distance from her, she treats him in the same manner as her business partners.

She shared her best business and personal relationship advice.

Parton met Dean for the first time outside a Nashville laundromat called Wishy Washy.

She said she had no intention of finding a boyfriend on her first day in the city.

“I’d left two boyfriends at home,” she wrote in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, “and I thought the last thing I wanted was a boyfriend.”

Despite her desire to remain single, the two struck up an instantaneous rapport.

Parton wrote on her official website, “I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me).”

“He seemed sincere in his desire to learn more about who I was and what I was about.”

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been married since 1966.

Dean knew he wanted to be with Parton right away.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dean’s first thought was, “I’m going to marry that girl.”

“My second thought was, ‘Lord, she’s pretty.’ And that was the beginning of my life.”

“I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for anything on the face of the earth.”

Parton and Dean married in a small, intimate ceremony with only Parton’s mother, the pastor, and his wife in attendance, after dating for two years.

Parton and Dean are still happily together decades after their first meeting.

She mentioned that certain aspects of her professional life, such as songwriting, have aided in the strengthening of their relationship.

“I was in that emotional mood of having a wedding, planning a wedding, going back in time and feeling young again when I wrote [Pure and Simple],” she told Maclean’s.

“I was reflecting on our relationship and where we were when we first married.”

Since then, I’ve lived a lot and experienced a lot.

Music unites us, and it’s a lot less expensive than therapy!”

Parton, on the other hand, finds it beneficial to treat her husband in the same way she treats her business associates.

She also considers her business collaborations to be marriages.

“I’m just like my business partners in that I’m very open with them.”

Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean.

They’ve been married since 1966. pic.twitter.com/F5iRjaEzxo — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) November 1, 2021