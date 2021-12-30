Dolly Parton Convinced Her Husband to Wear ‘Sexy See-Through Underwear’

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean, who have been married for over five decades, are frequently asked what their secret is to staying together for so long.

They have one of the longest celebrity friendships in the business.

They enjoy keeping things light-hearted.

Parton once told a story about persuading her husband to wear “sexy” underwear.

Parton discussed her marriage with Ladies’ Home Journal in a 1982 interview.

Dean’s sense of humour, she says, is something she admires.

Parton writes in her book Songteller that she and her husband enjoy laughing.

Parton claims that their happy marriage is based on trust and a sense of humor.

She claims in the book that she and her husband are so funny that anyone would “roll on the floor” laughing if they saw their interactions.

One of the best aspects of their relationship, according to Parton, has been laughter.

Parton praises her husband for his wit and intelligence.

He’s as funny as Steve Martin, but he also has “depth,” she tells Ladies Home Journal. “He’s so brilliant and sensitive and good.”

Parton isn’t shy about expressing her admiration and love for her husband.

Parton says in her Ladies’ Home Journal interview that she finds “tall, skinny men” attractive, which is one of the reasons she was attracted to him.

“Being built the way I am, tall, skinny men with no big muscles and no hair on their chest have always fascinated me,” Parton explains.

“Carl has the most beautiful skin and doesn’t have a pound of fat on his body.”

When Dean and Parton first married, Parton claims she tried to persuade him to wear “sexy” underwear.

He initially declined, but later agreed.

“I tried to get him into those sexy little see-through, mesh underpants when we first got married,” Parton says.

“However, he refused to put them on.”

He finally put them on because my feelings had been hurt.”

Parton claims that her husband enjoys seeing her in revealing underwear.

He prefers her when she is dressed in hot pants, she claims.

“Carl also buys me sexy underwear, and he loves me in hot pants for some reason, especially when I lose weight,” Parton says.

“Now put those hot pants on,” he’ll say.

Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, her autobiography,…

