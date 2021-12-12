Dolly Parton Discloses Her Secret to Being a Successful Boss

Dolly Parton Discloses Her Secret to Being a Great Boss

Dolly Parton is a country music legend and the founder of a multibillion-dollar empire.

Fans may be curious about the singer’s management style, as she has employed a large number of people through her various ventures.

Parton recently discussed her experiences as a boss and what she believes makes her a good boss.

Dolly Parton has been in the music industry for over 50 years as a singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Her net worth is estimated to be (dollar)650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Parton has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has 41 top-10 country albums and 25 number one singles to her credit during her long career in music.

She founded Dollywood, a theme park that attracts about 3 million visitors each year, as well as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised and donated by the “9 to 5” singer to various charities.

Parton has a large workforce due to his numerous businesses and sources of income.

Parton talked about being in charge in a December 2021 interview with People.

Parton shared, “I think I’m a good boss.”

“I make an effort to rule with compassion and love.”

But there’s also a fine line that says, ‘She’s not a pushover.'” Parton also stated that her employees must like her.

“I’m a person who is honest and fair.

I try to be as friendly as possible, and I enjoy working with and being loved by the people I work with.”

The “Jolene” singer stated that she does not want to be intimidating and that her employees should feel free to approach her.

“I know we’re using each other and that they’ll be able to go when it’s time.”

But I want to be the kind of person who, if they need to talk to me, they can almost treat me like a friend before we get down to business.

I don’t want anyone to be afraid of approaching me.”

But being a boss isn’t always easy, and Parton shared some of her more difficult experiences with laughter.

“Some people refuse to listen, so I have to kick their a** up one side and down the other.”

Then there are the inventive vampires.

You’ve got your energy vampires, and you’ve got some people who just go…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.