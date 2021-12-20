Dolly Parton Explains Why She Was “Skeptical” About Being Named “Person of the Year”

What Made Dolly Parton “Skeptical” About Being Named “Person of the Year”

Dolly Parton is a national treasure without a doubt.

Even the Grammy-winning singer has her doubts about how big of an impact she’s had on the world.

Parton is a philanthropist who has donated time and money to countless causes over the years, in addition to her music and businesses.

Parton is the owner of several businesses, including the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, in addition to her contributions to the music industry.

Despite having a multibillion-dollar empire, Parton recognizes that she does not know everything and must surround herself with the right people to be successful.

People magazine named her one of the People of the Year in 2021.

In an interview, Parton stated that she hires people from whom she can learn.

“I have a variety of companies, including Dollywood,” she explained.

“It was my idea to open Dollywood, a theme park, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to run it because I didn’t know anyone.”

But, with everything, I always do that.

I employ people.

I see what I need and want, but I know I won’t be able to accomplish everything on my own.”

“I’m not educated enough in some cases,” she added.

“I’m not smart enough to do it in some cases, but I am smart enough to know what I want and don’t want.”

That’s how you have to look at it because I’m smart enough to know what I can and can’t do.”

Dolly Parton saved a child actor from a car accident.

Parton contributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating funds to the Moderna vaccine’s research.

She claimed that philanthropy comes naturally to her.

The “9 to 5” singer admitted, “I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving.”

“Knowing that I’m making a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Despite this, she is hesitant to be acknowledged for her contributions.

“I’ll be honest, I was a little hesitant about being named one of the People of the Year on the cover,” she admitted.

“Because that’s a lot of weight to bear.”

But, you know, I’m not really like that.

I’m glad I stand up for enough things that I’m not the worst person on the planet.”

“However,” she continued, “I don’t want to be worshipped.”

“There’s a verse in my Bible that says…”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.