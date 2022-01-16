Dolly Parton got her first job by saying one crucial word.

Dolly Parton got her first job by saying one key phrase.

Even as a child, Dolly Parton was a hard worker, as evidenced by the fact that she booked her first regular singing job at the age of ten.

Parton landed a more permanent singing job after a successful appearance on a Knoxville radio show.

She explained that she was hired not only because of her early talent, but also because of a word she used when expressing her interest in the position.

Parton started making up songs when she was five years old, a pastime that grew into a full-fledged desire to be a performer.

She used to sing to whoever would listen, whether it was her parents, siblings, or the animals in the yard, using a tobacco stick and a tin can microphone set up in the cracks on her porch.

“I imagined it, dreamed it, worked for it, and God was gracious enough to let me have it,” she told USA Today.

Keep your hair, heels, and standards as high as possible! pic.twitter.comDVCVqn4f1e

She had a strong sense that she was destined for greatness.

She explained, “I just knew I wanted to be out in a bigger world.”

“I had a feeling there was more to the Smokies than I had realized.

I adore my family and my home, but I yearned for more.”

Parton was brought to Knoxville to audition for the Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour by her uncle Bill, who assisted her early in her career.

Walker was a raccoon hunter who later became a supermarket magnate and host of a radio and television show.

When Parton was ten years old, her uncle took her to Knoxville, where she sang George Jones’ “You Gotta Be My Baby.”

In her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton wrote, “I went out and sang ‘You Gotta Be My Baby,’ and, I mean, the crowd loved me!”

“They just clapped and clapped and clapped and clapped and clapped and clapped and

I returned my gaze to my Uncle Bill, unsure of what to do.

‘Just sing it again!’ he said, so I did.”

Parton felt more confident in her ability to make a name for herself in music afterward, and Bill agreed.

She expressed her desire to appear on Walker’s show more frequently.

‘I want to work for you,’ I told Cas Walker. ‘Well, then, you’ve got a job, because you’re the only person who’s ever said they would…’

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.