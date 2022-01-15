Dolly Parton has admitted to having a crush on Billy Ray Cyrus in the past.

Billy Ray Cyrus has a crush on Dolly Parton, who admitted it once.

Dolly Parton’s decades-long marriage has never stopped her from sharing her crushes with the world.

Most questions about rumored affairs are deflected deftly by the singer, who is forthright about her celebrity crushes.

She admitted to having a crush on Billy Ray Cyrus to her friend Billy Ray Cyrus.

Here’s what he said in response.

Cyrus began touring with Parton not long after gaining fame with the release of his song “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Parton is credited with his success.

“Dolly is one of my favorite characters in the world.”

He told Closer Weekly, “I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without her.”

“Keep in mind,” Billy tells Closer, “she was there in 1992 when I went from living in my Chevy Beretta to recording my first album.”

“I was opening her shows pretty soon after that! She sent a letter to my dressing room, and we just bonded from that night on.”

Parton was named Miley’s “fairy godmother” after the birth of Cyrus’ daughter.

“I rubbed on her mama’s belly knowing she was going to be kind of like my little goddaughter before she was even born,” Parton said on her official website.

“When Billy Ray had ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ we performed together because we had gotten to know each other.”

Parton’s relationship with the majority of her collaborators is often the subject of speculation, and Cyrus is no exception.

Many speculated that they were romantically involved while on tour.

“There was a headline that she and I were romantically involved when I was on her tour,” he explained.

“When my manager took me to meet her for the first time, I apologized and Dolly looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Honey, that s*** sells records!'”

Years later, Cyrus made an appearance on Today, where Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager surprised him with a video message from Parton.

According to Outsider, she exclaimed, “Hi Billy Ray!”

“I wish I could have been there with you today, but I had a great time singing a duet with you on my new Holly Dolly Christmas album, ‘Christmas Where We Are,’ and singing with Miley as well.”

But, of course, you’re aware that I’ve got a…

