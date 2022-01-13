Dolly Parton has named the two ‘great therapy’ practices that she believes in.

Dolly Parton is a cheerful public figure who draws admirers from a wide range of musical genres and walks of life.

Despite her happy demeanor, Parton, like everyone else, has bad days.

She talked about how she’s been working through this period and the two practices that have helped her the most.

Parton had a close working relationship with her bandleader Gregg Perry in the 1980s.

Parton revealed that they began an “affair of the heart” while on tour together.

According to Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, “Gregg and I became very close… I had never spent so much time with such a well-educated and knowledgeable man…” she said in an interview with Ladies’ Home Journal.

“I allowed myself to become engrossed in him.”

When Perry left her band, Parton was devastated.

Her sadness exacerbated her physical health issues, which she had been dealing with for some time.

She explained that this was a particularly difficult time in her life.

“I became so much better because I could see so much more inside people after I got through that, prayed through it, and worked through it,” Parton told ABC News.

“I was so much more humble because I could never toughen my heart… all I had to do was strengthen the muscles around it,” she says.

After Perry left, Parton said in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics that she “had to tear everything down, reshape myself, and get some priorities in order,” and that she learned methods to help her work through any future rocky periods.

“I didn’t go to a therapist, so songwriting was my therapy,” she explained.

“My best doctor has always been music.”

Whatever funk I’m in, my guitar and words always help me get out.

That’s what got me back together, in shape, and out of that whole world of darkness.”

She also mentioned that travel has helped her relax.

“Heartbreak Express,” her song about moving on, was written by her.

“Traveling, in addition to writing, is a wonderful form of therapy.

“I’m sure my subconscious was creating a story and a song out of that feeling,” she said.

“But, in general, it was about moving on.”

Despite the fact that Parton has discovered methods that…

The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain! pic.twitter.com/wNtpI2r8Ob — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) December 8, 2021