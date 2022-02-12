Dolly Parton Identifies the Characteristics That Make Her ‘Up the Wall’

Dolly Parton Identifies the Characteristics That Drive Her ‘Over the Edge’

Part of Dolly Parton’s success, she claims, is due to the hardworking people she employs.

She selects her inner circle with great care, ensuring that only the best people are included.

There are some characteristics that she will not tolerate.

Here are a few characteristics that drive Parton “crazy.”

Parton is serious about her job as a boss.

She wants to be liked by her employees, but she also wants to be respected.

She declares that she will not put up with abuse.

During an interview with People, Parton says, “I think I’m a good boss.”

“I try to rule with compassion and love.”

But there’s a fine line that says, ‘She’s not a pushover.’ I’m a straight shooter.

I try to be as friendly as possible and enjoy working with my coworkers, as well as having them enjoy working with me.”

Parton makes it clear right away that she is the boss.

“Some people will just not listen,” she adds, “so I have to kick their a** up one side and down the other.”

“Then there’s your creative vampires.”

You have your energy vampires, and you have some people who will eat you alive.”

Parton enumerates some of the characteristics that irritate her.

She says in her book Dream More that she enjoys spending time with certain people but would never hire them.

These people may be “funny or crazy and a lot of fun to be around,” but she says those qualities aren’t useful when it’s time to get down to business.

Parton believes that “funny and crazy” can mean “inconsistent, unreliable, and erratic,” qualities that drive her “crazy.” She prefers to work with people she can count on no matter what.

She doesn’t want to hire someone who is “fun,” only to be left holding the bag if something goes wrong.

Staying committed, says Parton, is the key to her success.

She claims she is fortunate to have dedicated employees working for her.

She also claims that she is dedicated to her work.

“I also believe that commitment plays a big role in success,” Parton writes.

“They’ve made a commitment to me, and I’ve made a commitment to them.”

Parton also gives credit to…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.