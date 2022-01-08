Dolly Parton is avoiding the pandemic’s politics, but believes it wouldn’t ‘kill anybody to wear their mask.’

Dolly Parton is a legendary country singer who wrote the songs “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Also Love You,” as well as funding the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has spoken out against Americans wearing masks.

The Queen of Country Music is well-known for her philanthropy, frequently supporting and donating to charitable organizations.

Parton told MIC that she’s “not one to get in the middle of controversy” during an interview.

In the case of the coronavirus pandemic, however, there were some exceptions.

Parton’s contributions to coronavirus research helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in part.

Along with Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson andamp; JohnsonJanssen’s single-dose primary vaccine, this vaccine was one of the three major vaccines used in the United States.

Of course, Parton was vaccinated, and she encouraged fans to do the same.

Since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the FDA, millions of Americans have been immunized.

Some residents, however, are still hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for a variety of reasons.

Parton was certain to notice the apprehension.

During the same interview, Parton said, “When I first donated my money to help with it, and I got my shot, I thought everyone was waiting in line to get their shot.”

“I had no idea there were people who didn’t want to do it for religious, health, or personal reasons.”

She continued, “I’m not one to tell people what to do.”

“But I was just glad to be a part of it, and I believe we all need to do our part in being cautious.”

Apart from vaccinations, Parton encourages Americans to wear their masks.

People should protect themselves and be mindful of others, she explained in the same interview.

“Whether you get the shot or not,” Parton continued, “you need to be mindful.”

“And I don’t think it would hurt anyone to put on their mask and practice social distancing, especially now that there are new strains of the pandemic circulating.”

“So I really think people should just be cautious, careful, and mindful,” she continued. “And like I said, I’m not one to bother around in people’s lives; I just try to do my part the best I can.”

