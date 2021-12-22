Dolly Parton Is the Queen of Christmas in These 6 Can’t-Miss Dolly Parton Holiday Films

Dolly Parton fans can drive, bake, and dance to her many Christmas songs this time of year.

They can also curl up with a holiday film starring the Queen of Country.

Parton has appeared in a number of holiday films that are worth seeing this year, as someone who enjoys the holiday season.

Here are a few films that will brighten your holiday season.

Christine Baranski plays a wealthy woman who plans to sell her hometown, evict its residents, and bulldoze the land to make way for a mall in the Emmy-winning 2020 film Christmas on the Square.

The film takes a mishmash of holiday movie tropes — the return to a hometown, the locals full of holiday cheer, the rekindling of an old flame — and puts them to music by Dolly Parton.

Parton, in addition to writing the music, also stars as an angel who is determined to instill the Christmas spirit in Baranski’s character.

Another 2020 Christmas special, A Holly Dolly Christmas, was Parton’s response to a difficult year.

Parton performs from a candlelit stage, regaling the at-home audience with memories and songs.

“Dolly shares personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new, record-breaking (hashtag)1 holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas,” according to Parton’s official website.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is a Christmas-themed sequel to Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a film about Parton’s childhood, and is based on the true story of Parton and her siblings foregoing presents in order for their father to buy their mother a wedding ring.

A blizzard threatens Christmas at the same time, and Parton discovers that her voice has the ability to take her to new heights.

Parton as an adult plays “The Painted Lady,” the real-life woman who influenced Parton’s appearance.

A young woman aspires to be a musician like her father in A Country Christmas Story.

She enters a singing competition at Dollywood in order to pursue her dreams.

Dreams, family, and the contributions of Black Americans to country music are all explored in this film.

According to Parton’s official website, “It’s a sweet original movie, and I like just being able to play my music, be a part of whatever I’m doing.”

