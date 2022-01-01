Dolly Parton never needed to be as outspoken as Miley Cyrus.

Dolly Parton, like fellow musician and honorary goddaughter Miley Cyrus, will not be licking a sledgehammer or twerking in music videos.

The “Jolene” singer has previously stated that she “never needed” to be as wild as the 29-year-old because she is already wild.

Although Parton isn’t Cyrus’ godmother, she has been a part of her life since she was a child.

They met through Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who has known Parton for a long time.

In addition to their close personal relationship, they have a working relationship.

They’ve not only performed together on numerous occasions, but Cyrus has also collaborated with Parton on a Christmas song, “Christmas Is.”

The two music superstars have collaborated on more than just singing.

They’ve also worked together on a reality show.

Parton appeared on Hannah Montana after Miley Cyrus persuaded Disney executives to cast her in the popular show.

Parton says she’d like to work with Cyrus again.

Aside from that, they’ve been known to brag about each other in interviews.

Parton was recently profiled by Cyrus for Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Parton will continue to do her thing while Cyrus goes about hers.

RuPaul asked Parton if she ever felt envious that she never got to be as “wild” as Cyrus in a Marie Claire interview in December 2020.

“No, I didn’t need to be that crazy,” she explained.

“However, I believe it will be fine for her.”

Parton went on to say that it is a personal journey.

“I’m a little wild in my own way,” she admitted.

“I have my own little things, and I’m an individual, and I believe that’s also what this is about.”

We all need to be true to ourselves, and I believe she is.”

“I believe that is the key to everyone’s success as a human being and as a performer,” she continued.

“You must be aware of your abilities and limitations.”

But I believe you must be courageous enough to try.”

Parton believes she and Cyrus take a lot of risks, even if they aren’t “wild” in the same way.

“One of my favorite self-deprecating sayings is that my desire to do something has always outweighed my ability to do it.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.