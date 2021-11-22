Dolly Parton once referred to a legendary country singer as her “All-Time Favorite Singer.”

Dolly Parton, a pop culture icon with strong roots in country and bluegrass music, is a pop culture icon.

Following the death of one of her personal influences, she declared him to be her “all-time favorite singer” and “one of [her]favorite people in the world.”

Parton was referring to which country megastar with a tumultuous past.

Parton was devastated by the death of country legend George Jones in 2013, according to Billboard, and she lavished praise on him in the aftermath.

She wrote on her website, “George Jones was my all-time favorite singer and one of my favorite people in the world.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with Nancy and his family.”

Prior to his death, he enlisted her assistance in covering Hank Williams Jr.’s “The Blues Man,” and the two even collaborated on a music video that included some of Jones’ most infamous headlines about arrests and cancelled shows.

The duet with Parton seems to be a perfect fit, with lyrics like “So I started drinkin’, took some things that messed up my thinkin’I was sure sinkin’ when she came alongI was alone in the spot light, not too much left in sightShe changed all that one night when she sang me this song.”

Jones would not serve time in prison for a drunk-driving accident in which he was severely injured, according to the Associated Press in 1999.

Thankfully, no one else was hurt.

He was fined a small amount after pleading guilty to charges of driving while inebriated.

However, it appears that the drunk driver took the brunt of the consequences.

Jones was trapped inside the vehicle for several hours as rescuers attempted to free him.

His liver had been lacerated severely, and his right lung had been punctured.

While conflicting reports from the scene of the accident suggested Jones was distracted by his phone, he admitted to drinking and driving.

He reportedly stayed clean for 12 years after pleading guilty to two drunken driving charges in 1982.

Jones said, “I came very close to death, and I know the Lord works in mysterious ways, and he spared me.”

“I’m sure he still has work for me here.”

Jones promised after the incident that he would seek treatment again, but his battle with addiction appeared to be a lifelong one.

Parton told The… in 2016.

