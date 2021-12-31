Dolly Parton once stated that she did not want to be a “beautiful woman” because she did not want the “responsibility.”

Dolly Parton once said that being a “beautiful woman” was too much responsibility for her.

Dolly Parton’s appearance is as well known as her performance.

Even those who have forgotten the lyrics to “Jolene” are likely to recognize the country singer.

She is a beacon of rhinestoned glitz and over-the-top beauty to many.

Regardless, Parton has stated that she does not want to be described as beautiful.

She explained why she couldn’t accept the descriptor’s “responsibility.”

Parton used to think of herself as plain when she was younger.

However, she aspired to be a stunning beauty.

“I knew where I was going in my head because I’m not a natural beauty,” Parton said on Oprah’s Conversation.

“I had a desire to be attractive.

I was that backwoods Barbie, and I was proud of it, and I always felt more inside than out.”

Where it matters, I’m very real, and that’s on the inside! pic.twitter.comTuGDSgsZ5j

She got her first beauty inspiration from “the town trollop” and hasn’t changed her look since.

Parton described her as having “beautiful blonde hair, red lipstick and makeup, tight short skirts, and high heel shoes.”

“I just thought she was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen, so I kind of copied her look.”

Frederick’s of Hollywood magazines have always been a favorite of mine.

That was just how I felt like I wanted to look at the time.”

Parton stated in a famous 1989 interview with Playboy Magazine that despite her appearance on the cover of the magazine, she never considered herself a sex symbol.

“It never occurred to me that anyone might find me attractive,” she explained.

Despite the fact that she acknowledged that others thought of her in this way, she said it surprised her.

She didn’t want to be thought of as sexy or even attractive.

“I still can’t believe people think I’m supposed to be sexy or something,” she explained.

“I’m not looking for that kind of responsibility.”

I don’t want to have to maintain such a public image.

I don’t want to have to imitate a beautiful woman, such as Raquel Welch—which isn’t a problem because I’d never do it anyway.”

She went on to say that she thought this kind of portrayal would hurt her career.

“I’m just saying I don’t want people to look at me and think, ‘Oh, God, she’s ruined her…’ if I gained ten pounds.”

