Dolly Parton Opens Up About Her ‘Hardest Time’ With Her Husband

Dolly Parton Discusses Her and Her Husband’s ‘Toughest Time’

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean for over 50 years.

Like most couples, the country singer admits that they have disagreements with one another.

Here’s what she had to say about one of their “toughest times” in their relationship.

In a 1982 interview with Ladies Home Journal, Dolly Parton discussed her relationship with Dean.

She claims that one of her favorite aspects of their marriage is their strong friendship.

The couple, however, was the subject of numerous tabloid divorce rumors.

Parton was unfazed by the negative press.

She believes their bond is strong enough to withstand any storm.

Parton tells the publication, “Carl and I are good friends.”

“We have a very special relationship, and our divorce will take a long time.”

Whatever happens, happens because we’re so open and free.”

Parton admits that she and Dean get “irritated” at times.

She claims that the “hardest” time of her marriage was when she and her husband were constructing their home.

In an interview with Ladies Home Journal, Parton says, “We’ve never had a serious argument.”

“Oh, we get irritated like any other couple.”

The most difficult time was when we were constructing our home.”

She claims she told her husband she didn’t like the faucet, to which he replied, “Well, then, why don’t you do it yourself?” Parton claims Dean became enraged because she addressed him by his first name.

They don’t address each other by their first names very often.

They have nicknames for each other, she claims.

Dean affectionately refers to Parton as Angel Cakes, Mama, and a few other nicknames.

Dean gets irritated when Parton addresses him by his first name, which she claims is too formal.

“When I call him Carl, it makes him fee-urious,” she says to the publication.

“I always refer to him as Daddy, and he refers to me as Mama, Little Kid, or Angel Cakes.

‘Okay, Li’l Dotty,’ he’ll say, laughing. ‘Okay, Li’l Dotty,’ I’ll say once a year, and it seems so cold that it irritates him.

Then he comes back and calls me Dolly, which irritates me to no end.”

Apart from the divorce rumors, Parton was also accused of cheating on her husband.

She made a joke out of this intrusive inquiry.

Dream More, as she puts it in her book, is a collection of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.