Dolly Parton Reveals Her Favorite Birthday

Dolly Parton Talked About Her Favorite Birthday Ever

Dolly Parton, who turns 76 in January, is a country music legend.

She has spent the majority of her life as a global celebrity, having been born on January 19, 2022.

With the release of her debut studio album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967, the country singer began her rise to fame.

Since then, Parton has celebrated nearly every one of her adult birthdays as a famous singer.

She admitted that she hadn’t quite reached this level of success in her favorite birthday memory.

She hadn’t even relocated to Nashville at that point.

Parton explains why her favorite birthday memory is turning 18 years old.

Parton grew up in a small Smoky Mountain town.

Because they were so far from the nearest hospital, a missionary doctor had to come to their house whenever someone needed medical help.

She told USA Today, “We didn’t have roads where people could come in and out, and there were no hospitals nearby.”

“We had a missionary doctor sent to the Smoky Mountains to care for the poor mountain people,” says the narrator.

Her parents couldn’t afford to pay the doctor when Parton was born, so they gave him whatever they had.

They made payments with goods rather than money, like many of their neighbors.

“Daddy had to rush out and get (the doctor) because Mama was having problems with me,” she explained.

“Daddy paid him with a sack of cornmeal when they returned on horseback, and I’ve always joked that I’ve been raking in the dough ever since.”

Parton aspired to be a singer since she was a child.

She started writing songs at a young age and would give impromptu concerts on the front porch for anyone who would listen.

Parton’s uncle Bill drove her to Knoxville when she was ten years old to audition for the Cas Walker Farm and Home Hour.

Her performance was so well received that she performed the same song for the audience several times.

She would eventually be cast on the show.

According to Dolly Parton’s Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she told her uncle, “I think they like me.”

“I believe I have the potential to be a star.”

Parton’s career as a musician was just getting started at the time, but she knew she had to move on…

Happy Birthday to Dolly Parton; a talented singer, songwriter, performer, and woman who has the wits & courage to show up as her whole fabulous self. pic.twitter.com/QC7V7LfNfS — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 19, 2022