Dolly Parton said it would be “as much my fault as his” if her husband had an affair.

Dolly Parton claims it would be “as much my fault as his” if her husband had an affair.

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have long been accused of having extramarital affairs, despite the fact that they have a happy and long-lasting marriage.

Parton often makes jokes about the rumors involving her and her male collaborators rather than denying them outright.

She has stated that she would keep any affair private and that her husband is unconcerned about the rumors.

She also talked about how she would react if Dean betrayed her.

Rumors have circulated that Parton was romantically involved with Porter Wagoner, Kenny Rogers, Sylvester Stallone, her best friend Judy Ogle, and others throughout her career.

When these people perform together, it’s common for them to spark rumors of affairs, especially if they’re singing love songs.

In her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton wrote, “I write a lot of love songs.”

“People assume I’ve had affairs because I write so many of them.’ I respond, ‘Well, I don’t admit or deny anything.’ I’ve been everywhere and experienced everything.’

I’m a very passionate person who feels everything to its fullest extent.”

Parton denies having had a physical affair, but she admits to having had a “heart affair” that left her devastated.

When asked about the rumors of an affair, Parton stated that she and Dean are not jealous people.

She said she was confident he wasn’t having an affair, but she didn’t want to know if he was.

She revealed how she’d react if she found out.

“I’m not interested in finding out, and he’s not interested in telling me.”

“But if he did,” she told Playboy in 1978, “it wouldn’t be the end of the world for me.”

“I’d just say it was equally his and my fault.”

I’d probably cry and pout for a day just to get it’s attention, and then it’d be over.

People are people to me, and life is life.

You can’t control all of your feelings.”

She went on to say that Dean would most likely react in the same way.

“It’s not something he’d like to know.”

She explained, “I think I’d keep it from him.”

“He’s more likely than I am to know.”

He’s well aware that I’m not going anywhere.

Regardless of who I met or what happened…

